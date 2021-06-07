Limerick Weather: Monday June 7, 2021

Limerick will be dry to begin with on Bank Holiday Monday with sunny spells and moderate southerly breezes. However, it will be cloudier across southwest coastal counties with patchy coastal drizzle, followed in turn by outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 19 degrees Celsius, mildest further east.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Humid (both by day and night) as a southerly airflow feeds up showery spells of rain, mainly across Atlantic counties. Warm spells of sunshine too though.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the western half of the country will extend eastwards overnight. Mild and humid with night time temperatures falling no lower than 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in mostly light southerly breezes.

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly confined to Atlantic counties through the day. South to southwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength, fresher though up along the Atlantic seaboard. Top temperatures will range 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, best values across the midlands and east, where warm sunny spells will develop. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur overnight. Feeling heavy and rather warm with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will turn patchy through the day with spells of summer sunshine gradually breaking through. Duller conditions may however persist across west and northwest counties, with lingering mist and drizzle closer to the coast. Warm and humid with top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, in moderate southerly breezes. More general rain and drizzle will move into Atlantic counties after dark. Another heavy and rather warm night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, in moderate southerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Warm, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, driest and brightest all the while across the eastern half of the country. Top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees Celsius, in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze. Atlantic counties will see further rain and drizzle after dark, but other areas will hold largely dry. Another warm, muggy and heavy night.

FRIDAY: Brightening up with sunny spells into the afternoon, after some dull and dank conditions about early on. Feeling a little fresher with highest temperatures ranging 15 to 21 or 22 degrees Celsius, in moderate westerly breezes (warmest across Leinster and east Munster).

Current indications suggest temperatures will contiune to be warmest away from Atlantic counties next weekend with Saturday likely to be the drier and brighter day of the two.