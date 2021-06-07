Cyclist stolen Limerick woman’s handbag

GARDAI are renewing their appeal for information after a cyclist stole a woman’s handbag in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at John’s Square, in the city centre, at 9.45am on May 28.

“A lady, in her early fifties, met a friend of hers while walking. They stopped and chatted and the lady left her plastic grocery bag down. Her handbag was in this plastic bag. Suddenly a person walking by alerted her that a male on a bike had cycled by, picked up her bag and cycled off at speed,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Neither the lady or her friend had seen anyone near them. I think this shows just how quick thieves are and how vigilant we must be about our property,” she added.

The garda advice is to only bring what you need in your handbag because, in this case, the injured party’s handbag contained her passport and her house keys.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.