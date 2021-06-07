Limerick Property Watch: Saintly home has a view of castle

Sherry FitzGerald are thrilled to introduce to the market St Helen's, Clancy Strand. A most impressive detached property, built circa 1935, double fronted with bay windows, mature private gardens and stunning views of King John's Castle and the River Shannon.

A unique opportunity to acquire a rare property such as St Helens, its superb location on the banks of the River Shannon and only a 5 minute walk to Limerick's city centre, it is sure to attract huge attention.

This is a perfect downsize option or could also be a fabulous first time buy for any young couple looking to leave the rental market as it offers unrivalled access to Limerick city centre and the many amenities along the river banks. The accommodation is versatile and could be changed to suit one's needs.

On entering the property through the front porch, there are two lovely reception rooms at either side of the hallway. These could be either bedrooms or used as living space.

Then there is the living/dining room at the rear, with stunning river views and fitted stove.

Bedroom 3, the kitchen, bathroom and utility are located to the rear of the house with access to a private rear garden. Upstairs there is the expansive attic space, currently in use as a large home office; this also boasts lovely views of the river & King John's Castle. The walled rear garden has a sunny aspect and boasts both pedestrian and vehicular access.

St Helen's is located midway between the beautiful Sarsfield and Thomond bridges, with some very charming nearby restaurants and cafes. Thomond Park and Limerick Lawn Tennis Club are also within walking distance and Shannon airport and the M7 motorway are easily accessed from the property.

AT A GLANCE

Location: St Helens, Clancy's Strand, Limerick city

Description: Three bedroom, one bath detached home

Price: €325,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: (061) 410003

