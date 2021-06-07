Limerick historian concerned about 'outdoor theatre’ plans for People's Park

A LOCAL historian has pointed to an ancient treaty to argue that the People’s Park should not be used to hold events.

Over several years, Gouldavoher man Dr Tadhg Moloney has been highlighting the existence of a joint agreement, dated August 14, 1877, between the Earl of Limerick, the old Limerick Corporation and the Richard Russell Memorial Committee.​

He secured signage at both entrances to the park, reflecting the treaty that there be "no political, religious meetings, processions or otherwise.”

Now, Dr Moloney is upset that celebrated playwright Mike Finn has been allowed to bring a piece of outdoor theatre, Waiting for Poirot, to the public park next month.​

And he believes that the Earl of Limerick should have been approached for permission first.

In a letter to the Limerick Leader, which he also addressed to the council, the historian wrote: “It is the responsibility of the council to ensure that the conditions laid down in this document are adhered to. One of these conditions states that no theatrical exhibitions, nor equestrian circus to be held, erected, given constructed or exhibited therein. It is therefore incumbent on the council to ensure that this, or any future plays does not take place in the park to which all intents and purposes shall not be used for any other purpose than a People’s Park.”

Dr Moloney also expressed fears over council plans to erect weather proofed coverings for the event, which he feels will “impact on the use of the greenery” at the public facility.

In response to the query, Limerick Council referred the Leader back to a previous query made on the plans.

Released prior to the news about the outdoor theatre, it stated: “The department has announced there is grant funding available for developing outdoor performances spaces as part of their post Covid-19 supports. Limerick Council is at the very early stages of putting a proposal together to win some of this funding.”

“If successful, council will engage further with the public in a consultation process to determine the most appropriate project and take it through the planning process.”