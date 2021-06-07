Supporters of Limerick hospital seek new 'friends' on Facebook

THE Friends of St Ita’s who support the residents of St Ita’s Community Hospital in Newcastle West have joined the social media revolution with the launch of a new website and Facebook page.

St Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West, is a community-based hospital providing services for the people of Limerick. Services include rehabilitation, assessment, palliative day care, respite and continuing care.

The Friends of St Ita’s Community Hospital was established in March 2003 as a voluntary fundraising group. The group was founded to support management and staff at St Ita’s in the delivery of effective services to the community.

“The development of our website will enhance our social media presence and will reach a new and wider audience, along with supporting brand recognition and easy on-line promotion of our activities,” Margaret Culhane, secretary of the Friends stated.

“The Facebook page will provide more insight into the activities of the Friends and allow us to share important information,” she added.

The main features of the Friends’ website include details of the work of the Friends, a page where donations can be made easily and a facility for people to send an e-card to any of the residents, along with an extensive photo gallery.

The website was designed and developed by Jonathan Harrington. Jonathan is the grandson of Mary Hartigan of Ballyhahill, now a resident of St Ita’s.

This is Jonathan’s second major contribution to the Friends as he has already procured and commissioned eight iPads for the residents.

“The Friends are extremely grateful to Jonathan for his marvelous endeavours.”

The Friends would like to extend their gratitude to Hayden Gilbert, senior occupational therapist, St Ita’s and Carol Noonan of Ballyhahill for their work on the photography for the project.

Visit https://friendsofstitas.ie or follow on Facebook.