Latest Covid-19 figures released

A TOTAL of 416* new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland have been reported this Saturday.
The figure relates to the 24 hour period up to midnight on Friday, June 4.
There are 29 people with the condition in ICU, out of a total of 74 people who are in hospital with the virus.
There are no new figures available to date in relation to new cases in Limerick for the 24 hour period up to Friday midnight.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
More News
Kind kids: Frankie and Jaxon Nolan, Doon, have been leaving lovely notes and bars of chocolate around County Limerick to bring smiles to people's faces | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Monaleen GAA all the way: Audrey Ruschitzko, children’s officer; Caroline O’Kane, chairperson; Julie Lavelle and Nicola Donohoe, Healthy Club officers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.