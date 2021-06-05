Latest Covid-19 figures released

A TOTAL of 416* new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland have been reported this Saturday.

The figure relates to the 24 hour period up to midnight on Friday, June 4.

There are 29 people with the condition in ICU, out of a total of 74 people who are in hospital with the virus.

There are no new figures available to date in relation to new cases in Limerick for the 24 hour period up to Friday midnight.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.