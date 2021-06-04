Music Generation to strike a chord with youth of the county g

COUNTY Limerick is the latest area to commence participation in Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme which strives to transform young people’s lives by giving them opportunities to create, play and perform music in their own communities.

‘Music Generation Limerick County’ will be established as part of the programme’s journey towards nationwide expansion. Music Generation already operates in Limerick city. Acclaimed artist Denise Chaila spent a year doing music with Music Generation.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board has partnered with Limerick City and County Council and Music Generation to improve opportunities for children and young people in the county to access high quality subsidised performance music education.

Commenting on the new programme, Paul Patton, Director of Further Education and Training with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board said: “Music Generation Limerick County has developed several strands that will tend directly to the specific needs of the young people involved in the programme. These will aim to interlock and weave a new cultural, musical tapestry within the county.”

Over the coming years Music Generation Limerick County will offer new opportunities for children and young people, particularly those experiencing socio-economic and/or geographic disadvantage, to participate in dynamic and diverse performance music education programmes.

Planning for the roll-out of Music Generation Limerick County is already underway. The next immediate step is to recruit a new Music Generation Development Officer with specific expertise to oversee programme development. Advertisements for the role are now live on Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s website at www.lcetb.ie/mglco.