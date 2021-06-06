Justice minister to honour Limerick detective Jerry McCabe 25 years after his killing

TWENTY five years ago on June 7, Detective Garda Jerry McCabe was murdered by the IRA as he was escorting a post office truck on its cash delivery in Adare.

To honour his memory on the anniversary of his killing, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys will visit Limerick on Monday. The justice minister was invited to Adare by Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

“When I suggested it to her, she said, ‘Absolutely. That man should not be forgotten’,” said Minister O’Donovan.

“I am delighted she is doing it on behalf of the State and that we will be able to reflect on a life that was cut short so brutally and in such a cold blooded fashion,” he added.

The logistics of the visit, which has been complicated by Covid and public health guidelines, are being organised by the department in conjunction with senior gardai. Minister O’Donovan said his party colleague is very conscious of the wishes of the McCabe family and gardai.

Minister O’Donovan said Minister Humphreys is no stranger to the difficulties associated with the troubles.

“She represents a border constituency and knows the difficulties associated with that period in our history. It is important that people would not forget the sacrifices made by fallen members of the gardai. That’s why I think it is so important here in County Limerick, where this atrocious act of murder took place, that Jerry McCabe’s memory should not be forgotten," he told the Limerick Leader.

“I hope it will be some comfort for his family that the memory of Jerry McCabe lives on at the heart of Government; for Jerry’s colleagues at the time, especially Ben O’Sullivan and other colleagues, who I am sure are still mourning his loss; and for current members of An Garda Síochána – many of whom were probably small boys and girls – when Jerry McCabe was murdered,” he added.

He concluded by saying younger generations “need to know this was a very recent period in our history and that this was a group of people whose sole ambition was to subvert the State and who viewed member of An Garda Síochána as legitimate targets”.

Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris will also attend Monday's event.