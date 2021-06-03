Free fitness classes set for Limerick’s People’s Park

A SERIES of free outdoor fitness classes will take place at the People’s Park over the summer months, it has been announced.

Organised by Healthy Limerick, the ‘Breathe & Stretch’ initiative will form part of the #KeepWell campaign.

A variety of classes will be offered to members of the public focusing on breathing techniques, stretching and mindful moves in the fresh air.

The first of the free lessons will take place under the Bandstand place at 12midday, on Tuesday, June 15 at 12 noon.

Healthy Limerick is inviting you to join a series of 10 free classes throughout the summer in the People’s Park



Particpants can come along for a single class or book for the full 10 weeks.

The organisers say the classes are free but booking is essential through Eventbrite.

The classes and are suitable for all age groups and up to 15 people can be accommodated at each class.

For any queries, please contact healthy.limerick@limerick.ie or telephone (061) 557278.