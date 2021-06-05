Limerick Property Watch: True eloquence from a different period of history

Lorna, 7 Verona Villas is a large extended Victorian Style family home built in 1914.

Extending over three storeys this superb property is situated in the sought after residential area of O’Connell Avenue and comes to the market retaining its original features including cornicing, architraving, original feature fireplaces and window shutters to name but a few.

To the front is a private garden accessed via a gated pedestrian entrance. There is also a gated side entrance leading to a private enclosed side patio area. To the rear is another private enclosed patio area and large garage with up and over door giving vehicle access and secure car parking.

Accommodation consists of 3 large reception rooms, open plan kitchen/dining/living room to the rear and downstairs bathroom on the ground floor.

The 1st floor consists of 4 double bedrooms, 3 of which have ensuite, one with large walk in wardrobe and the main bathroom is also on this floor. The 2nd floor consists of 2 further double bedrooms with one having ensuite. There is also a large attic room with wc.

The location is very convenient with a host of various amenities nearby including schools, Mary Immaculate College, and sporting and leisure facilities. It is within easy walking distance of Limerick City and the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Viewing is highly recommended of this elegant, turn key period property.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 'Lorna' Verona Villas, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick city

Description: Six bedroom, five bath terrace home

Price: €695,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney (061) 413511