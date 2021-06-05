WATCH: Limerick GAA club launches new Healthy Club initiative

HEALTHY body, healthy mind and healthy GAA club is Monaleen’s mission.

The GAA club has launched its Healthy Club initiative and has shared its journey towards getting that recognition. The club has created a video montage of various contributors including their own Paul Kinnerk, the Limerick senior hurling team's coach.

It captures their Healthy Club story so far including working with its members and wider community in supporting and promoting good nutrition, fitness, positive mental health, and in supporting charities like Monaleen Cancer Support Group and Pieta House.

Caroline O’Kane, Monaleen GAA chairperson, said the GAA community and Health Department aims to ensure that the health and wellbeing of members, clubs, and communities is at the core of all GAA activity.

“This is an ethos that Monaleen GAA Club have been delighted to adopt and implement. Part of the journey to achieving our status as a Healthy Club involved community consultation and we were absolutely humbled to hear the stories of both our club and community members whose lives have been touched positively by our Healthy Club policies, and the partnerships we have in place with local groups.

“This has been particularly demonstrated since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. So many of our club members stepped up to support vulnerable people in the local community, at a time when our Healthy Club officers, Nicola Donohoe and Julie Lavelle were also promoting positive nutrition and the importance of keeping active in the wider community,” said Ms O’Kane.

Monaleen GAA Club caters for camogie, hurling, football and ladies football, for children from six through to adulthood, as well as working with local schools in promoting our national games. Its schools programme affords the club access to a wider community audience and enables them to bring the message of positive health and wellbeing into many more homes in Monaleen and Milford parishes.

The club also has a community defibrillator in place in both the clubhouse and Newtown pitches, with trained volunteers ready to respond as required.

“We are immensely proud of the good standing of our club in the community and we strongly encourage people to contact us if they have ideas on how we can further develop a wider healthy community”

“A strong ethos in the club has been to work with local businesses where possible, and we were very lucky that one of our players, David Moloney, together with Ollie Phillips, had set up a media company. Woodstock Media (www.woodstockmedia.ie) – is a professional, Limerick-based digital media company, who are passionate in delivering premium videography, photography and editing services to cater for any need. Dave and Ollie identified our needs and worked with us in creating a video which showpieces not only Monaleen GAA Club, but also their creative skills.

“We are thrilled with the outcome, and we look forward to continuing to develop further policies and drive new initiatives with the aim of keeping Monaleen GAA at the heart of the community,” said Ms O’Kane.

The video is available on Monaleen GAA Club’s social media platforms.