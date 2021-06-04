Porter at Limerick hospital wheels and deals out kindness for 45 years

EDDIE Sherin went into St Camillus Community Hospital to cover a porter heading off on holidays for two weeks - 45 years later he is still there!

Thoughts of retiring are the furthest from his mind. Eddie is one of – if not – the longest-serving HSE employee in County Limerick. Forty five years with one employer is practically unheard of these days.

“I started when I was 19 in St Camillus’. I went in for two weeks to cover a porter who was going on holidays and they kept me on. I must have done something half right,” laughed Eddie.

Anybody who has been in hospital or a nursing home knows the importance of a kind word, as well as excellent care. And that’s guaranteed with Eddie.

“It is great to walk in in the morning and you know the residents by name. After a day or two they get to know your name and you become on first name terms. You build up great friendships with residents,” said Eddie.

Rumour has it that some residents call Eddie to bring them for a spin down the corridors purely for a chat and a cheer-up.

As well as forging relationships with residents, Eddie has made great friendships with staff and management over his four and half decades in St Camillus.

“Anybody would help anybody out in the hospital. Staff and management go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Eddie.

And they certainly have during Covid.

“We’ve been very lucky with the Covid thanks be to God.

“We are working very well with in it considering all the circumstances - hand washing, masks, social distancing, everything is done to the letter of the law,” said Eddie.

Unfortunately, due to Covid, plans to celebrate Eddie’s 45th year in St Camillus’ have had to be postponed until restrictions allow. He marked it quietly at home with wife June. The couple have three children Susan, Mark and Kevin.

Coincidentally, June also gave great service to St Camillus.

“I had met her before she started working there. She worked with me for 23 years. We’re still together anyway!” joked Eddie.

He has seen a huge transformation in St Camillus' which was first built in 1841 as a Limerick Union Workhouse.

“Since I started things have changed very much. There was the change over from the nuns; more modern equipment and buildings over the years but one thing has remained the same and that is the patient or resident comes first,” said Eddie.

And as for stepping back after 45 years service?

“It is the last notion in my head at the moment. I’m very happy working there,” Eddie concludes.