Random acts of kindness: Limerick siblings spread joy wherever they go

IF YOU find a lovely note and a chocolate bar on your travels it is most likely thanks to Frankie and Jaxon Nolan. The sister and brother from Doon, have been spreading joy wherever they go to lift people’s spirits.

Frankie, aged 7, and Jaxon, 6, cater for body and soul with notes of hope and sweet treats for strangers.

It all started last week when the Murroe and Boher Twitter handle tweeted a photo of a bar and note found in Glenstal Abbey.

It read: “To whoever needs this you are loved and cared for and don’t let anything happen to you because you are special. Be happy. Please take chocolate bar.”

We published a story on limerickleader.ie, which got a great reaction, and we then discovered who was behind it. Proud mum, Emma Lou, said it was all Frankie and Jaxon’s idea.

“My little one asked if she could write notes and stick them up? I said, ‘Yes, that would be lovely’ because I just thought that everybody that saw little notes from a kid, I know if it was me I would be delighted.

“Everybody is going through something at the minute, aren't they? So we just thought that a little note or a little sign like that would be nice. We only decided to stop and get the bars on the way. They bought them out of their pocket money,” said Emma Lou, who is a student mental health nurse.

And it wasn’t a one-time thing in Glenstal.

“They have been leaving notes of hope and chocolate all around Limerick and also have been giving strangers bunches of flowers too. The other day they gave a lady in the chemist in Castletroy Town Centre a bunch of roses and handed another lady a bunch of tulips at Aldi as random acts of kindness.

“It's all to spread a bit of hope and kindness in these hard times and to boost people's mental health. They have left notes and treats in the Clare Glens, Glenstal, Doon, Cappamore, and Castletroy so far. We plan to get to Limerick city and UL campus as well,” said Emma Lou.

The son and daughter of Joe and Emma Lou are encouraging others to join them in bringing joy to the world around them.

“My two have a little Instagram page where they are encouraging others to do the same @Jaxfrankie1 I've had friends message me saying I'm going to do that with my little one. So other people are trying to get involved which is great. It only takes something small to show that maybe the world isn't that miserable,” said Emma Lou.