Charity cycle in memory of Limerick's Ciara returns virtually

THE ANNUAL Ciara McCarthy Memorial Cycle is going virtual this year over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

This is the eighth year of the very successful cycle organised by Boher Community Development Association (BCDA). Cliona’s Foundation is “honoured” to be the beneficiary.

The McCarthys and their extended family, friends and community have been amazing supporters of Cliona’s since the passing of Ciara, aged 7, nine years ago.

The cycle has raised in excess of €25,000.

“We had to take a break unfortunately in 2020 due to Covid,” said Caroline Hickey, of the BCDA, “and we really missed it”.

“So we were determined to have it back up and running this year in whatever format was the safest,” she said.

BCDA and Cliona’s are inviting people of all ages to get on their bikes with family, friends and colleagues, do their own route and distance from this Friday to Bank Holiday Monday, take photos and share them with Cliona’s on social media. For those who don’t have a bike there is the option of walking or jogging.

A special call-out is being made to cycle clubs to make this event their club spin for the weekend

“This has always been a wonderful event,” said Brendan Ring of Cliona’s.

“What is very special about it is the sense of community and the wonderful hospitality before and after the event. While we will miss that hospitality this year we are really privileged that this special community is once again rallying around us and are so grateful for their support and that of the McCarthy family. Families giving back to other families”.

Participants can register their interest and make a donation of their choice here.

It’s all in memory of beautiful Ciara McCarthy.