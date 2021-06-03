BREAKING: Dr Tony Holohan makes direct plea to people of Limerick after 'a significant increase in cases'

THE chief medical officer at the Department of Health has made a direct plea to the people of Limerick “to adhere to the public health advice” after “a significant increase in cases”.

In a series of tweets this Thursday evening, Dr Tony Holohan said the majority of new cases in the city and county over the past fortnight “occurred as a result of indoor gatherings”.

“Today we are reporting a significant increase in cases in Limerick with incidence increasing sharply to 411/100,000,” Dr Holohan pointed out.

“There have been more than 800 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick in the past fortnight, the majority of which occurred as a result of indoor gatherings.”

There are 103 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, latest figures this Thursday reveal.

This figure accounts for the situation over a 24-hour period up to midnight on Wednesday, June 2.

This is the highest number of cases across the city and county since January 19 when 121 cases were reported that day.



Mr Holohan said that “it is extremely important that everyone in the Limerick region continues to adhere to the public health advice.

“Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, maintain your social distance, socialise outdoors and, most importantly, if you display any symptoms of COVID-19 or suspect you are a close contact of a confirmed case then attend a test centre for a free test.”

Nationally there are 465 new cases reported today.