Limerick Property Watch: Trade up to own this car dealers
After serving Askeaton for many years the proprietors of WA Lyons Car Sales and Service are retiring
Scanlon Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this well established family run business in Askeaton.
This well-known business trading as WA Lyons Car Sales and Service is on the market due to the owner retiring.
This opens up a brilliant opportunity to a purchaser to continue with this much needed business in Askeaton or indeed it offers the facility for start-up of a number of different types of businesses.
The location, size and many extras would be of benefit to a large number of industries. Askeaton is just off the N69, which is earmarked for major development and upgrade in the near future.
The town has a significant industrial sector with multinational companies such as Wyeth Nutritionals and RUSAL Aughinish, etc. Located nearby.
The property itself has a purpose built Garage, with Roller doors for easy access and 2 lifts it also has 3 phase power.
The showroom is located to the front, facing the main road. This commercial unit with 2.5 acres is available for viewing.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Ballymore, Askeaton
Description: 4,000 square. foot industrial unit
Price: Price on application
Seller: Scanlon Auctioneers
Contact: Mary Scanlon 069 63737
