Limerick Property Watch: Trade up to own this car dealers

Scanlon Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this well established family run business in Askeaton.

This well-known business trading as WA Lyons Car Sales and Service is on the market due to the owner retiring.

This opens up a brilliant opportunity to a purchaser to continue with this much needed business in Askeaton or indeed it offers the facility for start-up of a number of different types of businesses.

The location, size and many extras would be of benefit to a large number of industries. Askeaton is just off the N69, which is earmarked for major development and upgrade in the near future.

The town has a significant industrial sector with multinational companies such as Wyeth Nutritionals and RUSAL Aughinish, etc. Located nearby.

The property itself has a purpose built Garage, with Roller doors for easy access and 2 lifts it also has 3 phase power.

The showroom is located to the front, facing the main road. This commercial unit with 2.5 acres is available for viewing.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Ballymore, Askeaton

Description: 4,000 square. foot industrial unit

Price: Price on application

Seller: Scanlon Auctioneers

Contact: Mary Scanlon 069 63737