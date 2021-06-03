BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid-19 case rate is highest since January

THERE are 103 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, latest figures reveal.

This figure accounts for the situation over a 24-hour period up to midnight on Wednesday, June 2.

This is the highest number of cases across the city and county since January 19 when 121 cases were reported that day.

Meanwhile, there are seven new cases in Clare, and fewer than five cases in North Tipperary.

Nationally, there are 465 new cases reported today.

There are 30 people with the virus in ICU across the state, out of a total of 84 patients with the condition who are in hospital.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.