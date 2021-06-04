Plans mooted for new bus lane on busy Limerick road

A NEW survey of traffic movements along the Hyde Road could result in a bus lane being introduced along the street.

That's according to Limerick Council official Seamus Hanrahan, who was asked to provide a response to road safety proposals for the thoroughfare.

He confirmed that a topographical study is in progress along the road, with the information set to be given to the National Transport Authority upon completion.

"The NTA will complete an initial design study to determine the most appropriate options including proposed bus lanes on this street or an alternative option with cycle lanes and bus priority provision at junctions," Mr Hanrahan said in his answer to Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery.

Cllr Slattery had sought an update on the scheme.

"Limerick City and County Council will co-ordinate with the NTA and advance the scheme once the optimum approach is agreed," Mr Hanrahan added.

There was controversy over the introduction of bus lanes along O’Connell Avenue around a decade ago, with the plan ultimately shelved.