Manholes 'lifting from the pressure' after heavy downpour in Limerick

SEVERE spot flooding has been reported on the Ennis Road this Thursday afternoon.

Local man, Sean Ryan, kindly sent in this photograph as he was stuck in traffic.

"Manholes are lifting from the pressure of the rainfall," he said.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Limerick, Clare Galway and Mayo.

Read also: Met Eireann issues weather warning for Limerick

Pictured above is an ominous sky in Dooradoyle, also sent in by a Leader reader.