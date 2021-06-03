Manholes 'lifting from the pressure' after heavy downpour in Limerick
Sean Ryan sent in this photo taken on the Ennis Road
SEVERE spot flooding has been reported on the Ennis Road this Thursday afternoon.
Local man, Sean Ryan, kindly sent in this photograph as he was stuck in traffic.
"Manholes are lifting from the pressure of the rainfall," he said.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Limerick, Clare Galway and Mayo.
Pictured above is an ominous sky in Dooradoyle, also sent in by a Leader reader.
