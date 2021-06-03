Man arrested over online harassment of Limerick councillor 'sends a strong message'

A MAN in his late 30s has been arrested in connection with the alleged online harassment of a public representative in County Limerick, say gardai.

Early last month, Cllr Elisa O'Donovan reported a cyber flashing crime to gardai in Henry Street. Cyber flashing is when you receive unsolicited sexual images of someone over the phone or internet.

Cllr O'Donovan said receiving an image like that through a private message is "profoundly sexual and threatening". She tweeted an edited screenshot of the picture.

Today was the start of my holidays and some recharge time ‍♀️ Unfortunately my day started with a WhatsApp message sent to my phone of a picture of an erect penis. This is incredibly intrusive. Cyberflashing is an act of sexual violence and it shouldn’t be acceptable pic.twitter.com/YlJcfloPnW May 1, 2021

On Wednesday night, the Independent councillor tweeted that she was notified by gardai that an individual has been arrested in relation to this cyber flashing incident.

"I was so surprised to receive the phone call but I am really relieved the garda took this seriously and followed up," Cllr O'Donovan told the Leader.

She said "this is such a common experience for many women, especially young women".

"The garda told me that it is incredibly widespread, especially for teenagers. This really worried me.

"I am delighted that my own experience will send a strong message that this is sexual harassment and is an offence. It might make others think twice in future," said Cllr O'Donovan.

A garda spokesperson said the man was detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

"He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," said the garda spokesperson.