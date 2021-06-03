Truck driver fined for causing €45,000 worth of damage to Limerick bridge

A JUDGE and gardai expressed sympathy for a truck driver who caused a wall on the Bridge of Tears to be knocked into the river.

Niall Lenihan, aged 42, of Loughloher, Cahir, County Tipperary pleaded guilty to careless driving in Kilmallock Court.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said on November 4, 2019, the defendant was involved in a collision at the Bridge of Tears, Newcastle West.

“A large section of the wall was knocked into the river. It cost the council €45,000 to repair. His insurance is dealing with it,” said Insp Heelan.

Rossa McMahon, solicitor for Mr Lenihan, said substantial damage was caused to the bridge wall.

“There is a civilian witness who was travelling behind Mr Lenihan on the day. They said the truck ‘rubbed off the bridge and five to 10 seconds later the wall fell in’,” said Mr McMahon.

The solicitor queried how a “slight rub could cause that level of damage” and made reference to a “weakness” in the structure.

Mr McMahon said the investigating garda had “a degree of sympathy” for Mr Lenihan, and was amenable to allowing the careless driving summons be reduced to driving without reasonable consideration if he could.

“His policy of insurance is covering it. He is aged in his 40s and has been driving trucks for many years. He has no previous convictions.

“He is in the quarry business. On the day he was moving machinery to a quarry. He doesn’t operate trucks for hire,” said Mr McMahon.

Judge Patricia Harney said the incident was “very unfortunate”.

“It is a reality of life that some bridges in rural Ireland are not suitable for the traffic volumes and weight of vehicles traversing them now,” said Judge Harney.

Mr McMahon said it is a “busy road”.

Judge Harney said: “I have a certain amount of sympathy for him. Anybody that takes a large vehicle on the road has to take responsibility for it. I will use my discretion as much as I can.”

Mr Lenihan was fined €100 by the judge for careless driving.