Limerick Property Watch: Corbally home combines a number of unique characteristics

ANNOUNCING to the market a magnificent home of real distinction standing on a majestic and secluded site enjoying all the splendours of this superb location on the leafy and much sought after Mill Road.

Liosloran is very much a stand out home offering spacious bright and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation ideal for those in search of a ‘trophy’ property that really oozes location and sheer class.

The Mill Road is exclusively residential and enjoys local amenities such as Scoil Ide Primary School, St Munchin's Secondary School, local river walks, an array of sporting facilities, and is also within 20 minutes walk of the city centre.

Corbally will also benefit greatly from the imminent arrival of the Northern ring road which will create ease of access to the University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park and the national road network.

This outstanding home has a beautifully manicured and private site. The living accommodation is bright, spacious and very well laid out and two of the bedrooms are en suite.

There is an office/studio which is ideal for those that may be working remotely. Option to purchase the adjoining lodge property and Circa 0.5 st acre site. We, the sole selling agents, highly recommend inspection of this real ‘Trophy’ home which is a once off opportunity to acquire a home that really ticks all the boxes when it comes to location, stature, elegance and layout. Viewing on request.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Liosloran Lodge, Mill Road, Corbally

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €750,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: Tom Crosse @ 087 2547717