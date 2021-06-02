Willie O'Dea confirms large scale build and refurb at Limerick Post Primary school

In a statement issued to the Limerick Leader this evening, TD for Limerick Willie O'Dea has confirmed a large scale development for the Laurel Hill Campus in Limerick City. The project will see a new 1,000 pupil building, alongside two special needs classrooms.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed to O'Dea that she has given the project 'initial approval'

Alongside the new 'build' the existing Laurel Hill building, pictured, will be refurbished to provide for a 500 pupil Colaiste.

Statement in Full

"The Minister for Education has informed me that she has given initial project approval for a large-scale development at the Laurel Hill campus on South Circular Road, Limerick. The building project will involve the building of a new 1,000 pupil secondary school including two special needs classrooms for Laurel Hill Secondary School.

"The old school, which currently houses Laurel Hill Secondary School, will be fully refurbished and provide for a 500 Pupil Post Primary school for the Coláiste. Overall, this multi million project will be one of the largest education construction projects in the country in the coming years.



"I have made numerous representations to the Minister for Education regarding this ambitious project and I am absolutely delighted for the Principals, staff and pupils that Minister Foley has now given formal approval for the project which will provide hundreds of jobs during construction and a state of the art education campus when it is completed."