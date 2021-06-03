Hundreds of vacant Limerick homes brought back into use by council

ALMOST 800 vacant properties across Limerick were brought back into council use in the last seven years.

The figures, from housing director Aoife Duke, were disclosed to Labour councillor Conor Sheehan at a meeting of the metropolitan district.

In total, she said between 2014 and 2020, there were 1,170 properties allocated.

However, 400 of these were succession tenancies, meaning the effective figure of homes re-let stands at 770.

Last year was the third busiest in terms of re-letting, where 128 homes were involved. In 2014, 146 homes were re-let and in 2015, that figure stood at 141.

The year 2018 saw the lowest, with just 68 units re-let. 2017 saw 90 re-lets, and 2019 saw 97 homes reallocated.

A total of 100 homes were let in 2016.

These figures do not include new-build homes across County Limerick.