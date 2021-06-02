BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed
The latest Covid-19 figures for Limerick have been confirmed by Public Health Mid-West. As of midnight, Tuesday 1 June, 50 cases have been attributed to Limerick, with 407 nationally.
There are currently 93 people in Hospital with Covid-19, while they are 34 in ICU.
As of midnight, Tuesday 1 June, we are reporting 407* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 2, 2021
34 in ICU. 93 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
