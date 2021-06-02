New housing estate considered for Limerick village

LIMERICK City and County Council is weighing up demand for a new housing estate in Patrickswell.

The local authority is considering the development of a scheme of 24 houses win a mix of private downsizing, older person and new starter-build family homes available for purchase.

These would be located at Barnakyle.

As part of the proposal, there would be 16 two-bedroom homes, three three-bedroom homes, and five four bedroom homes.

The local authority is seeking expressions of interest from members of the public in living in the estate.

For more information, please visit click here.

Local Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney said: "The need for housing in Patrickswell has become extremely evident like all communities across the city and county, the proposed incremental purchase scheme would enable those to purchase their own home at a reduced rate and finally have a place they can call their own."

"Overall this is a welcome move by Limerick City and County Council to explore all options for the provision of housing and to ensure the correct mix on tenure within Patrickswell, this is a scheme that I have worked on over the last number of months with Limerick Council the results from this registration of interest will guide Limerick City and County Council to provide a scheme which is suitable for our community," he added.

In return for registering an interest, one person will win a €50 One4All voucher.

The closing date to register your interest falls on Monday, June 28, 2021, with the winner contacted the following day.