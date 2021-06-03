Limerick Weather: Thursday June 3, 2021

A cloudy but mainly dry start tomorrow with isolated showers. Showers will turn more frequent in southwestern coastal counties through the afternoon but elsewhere showers will remain isolated. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, increasing strong at times in southwestern coastal areas.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Showers and spells of rain to end this week, with the driest spells over the eastern half of the country. Gradually turning drier through the weekend.

Thursday night: The eastern half of the country will hold largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. However, it will be cloudier further west with more frequent showers developing in western and southwestern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Friday: Largely dry to start with sunny spells and well scattered showers. A spell of rain will push into Munster and Connacht from the Atlantic in the afternoon. However, it will stay largely dry with sunny spells over Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday night: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the western half of the country will spread eastwards across the country overnight. The rain will turn patchy as it spreads with some eastern areas holding dry. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Saturday: Rain will gradually clear to the east through Saturday morning and afternoon with drier and brighter conditions developing as it does. However, isolated patches of light rain and drizzle will linger in places. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze.

Saturday night: Largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers near coasts in the north and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Sunday: Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Early next week: Monday will bring a spell of rain across the country but there will be drier spells from Tuesday on, with a mix of showers and sunny spells. Temperatures will be around average.