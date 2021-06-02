Suspected drug trafficker accused of having cocaine in Mercedes stopped by Limerick gardai

A COUNTY Limerick man who gardai allege is a “significant drug trafficker” has been refused bail following a strong objection.

Michael O’Neill, aged 33, of Ballyvoudeen, Kilteely appeared before Limerick District Court on Monday after he was charged in connection with a drugs seizure last month.

He is accused of possession of cocaine, worth an estimated €8,000, for the purpose of sale or supply.

The seizure, the court heard, was made near his home on May 17, last.

Opposing a bail application, Garda David Hennessy of Bruff garda station said it will be alleged the cocaine found when gardai stopped a black Mercedes car which Mr O'Neill was driving.

He told Judge Patricia Harney, the cocaine was wrapped in an orange plastic glove which was located in the footwell of the front passenger seat.

While the defendant was the “sole occupant” of the car he denied any knowledge of the drugs. The car is registered in the name of another individual.

In his objection, Garda Hennessy said Mr O’Neill faces the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence if convicted and he expressed concerns he would not comply with any bail conditions imposed by the court.

He said gardaí believe he is a “significant drug trafficker” in southeast Limerick and North Tipperary and he has no regard for the law.

While accepting that the charge before the court is serious, solicitor John Herbert submitted the case is “not the most serious” to come before the courts given the estimated value of the cocaine seized.

Refusing bail, Judge Harney commented there were a number of “deeply concerning matters” which were put forward by gardai and that she was satisfied the objection had been established.

Investigations are ongoing and the matter was adjourned for DPP’s directions