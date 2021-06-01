Limerick students Get ‘IT’ after scoring big win

SEVERAL Limerick students are on a high after winning a national competition aimed at introducing them to cloud computing and digital skills.

The pupils at Gaelcholaiste Luimni won the final of the AWS GetIT competition.

A free programme specially designed to introduce more secondary school students aged 12 to 13 – particularly girls – to cloud computing and digital skills, it’s hoped GetIT can inspire them to consider a career in technology

AWS GetIT invited teams from different schools to participate in an app-building competition to solve real issues faced by their school or community.

By making digital skills accessible to students across Ireland who may not otherwise have the opportunity, AWS GetIT provides a strong foundation from which students can learn and grow.

The winning entry, developed by students at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh is an app idea called Scan‘n’Go which allows users to scan an item of rubbish and tell you what bin the item needs to go into – waste, recycling or other methods.

The students created the app as they have seen an increase in rubbish in their local community, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as more people are socialising outside and not discarding their rubbish correctly.

Following their success they received a trophy and will be offered the chance to visit Amazon HQ in Dublin for a day in the life experience when Covid restrictions permit.