No masking  teens’ charity - enterprising Limerick students donate parasols and gazebos to nursing home

WHATEVER the weather, residents of St Camillus Hospital can meet loved ones outdoors thanks to pupils of Thomond Community College.

Last year, the TY enterprise class students recognised the need for face coverings for all students and staff. The mini-company developed their own set of face masks for the school community.

The students designed, developed and produced reusable face masks with the help of a local sports company. After extensive market research they decided on three different mask types, incorporating the school crest or colours.

They were sold throughout the year to staff and students. A number of Christmas themed masks proved best sellers.

The students made a healthy profit and wanted to do something charitable for the local community. They came up with the idea of making a tangible donation to St Camillus Hospital for the benefit of residents.

So after discussions with St Camillus’, two gazebos and six parasols were purchased for the residents. Students, along with their teacher Diarmuid Kelly, presented the gifts to the deputy director of nursing, Mairead Duggan; staff officer, Fiona Rice and Sinead Walsh.

Ms Duggan said: “Outdoor visits from family members will be greatly enhanced and enjoyed by all now that there are additional coverings allowing social gatherings outdoors whatever the weather this summer.”

One elderly resident expressed his extreme gratitude that young people would think of the residents of the hospital at this challenging time. The Thomond Community College community is extremely proud of the TY enterprise class.