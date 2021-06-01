‘Opportunistic’ thief stole phone left on shelf at Limerick supermarket

AS society and the economy continues to reopen, gardai are warning people of the importance of protecting their property when out and about.

Highlighting one recent incident in the city, divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch, says many thieves are opportunistic and that people need to be vigilant and conscious of their surroundings at all times.

"Recently, a lady in her 30s was shopping in a large supermarket, she needed to reach some item so she put her phone down on a shelf. Once she had put the item in her basket, she walked away and forgot about her phone. She returned a few minutes later but her phone was gone," she warned.

"Thieves are incredible quick and look like you and I so do not give them the opportunity to take your property from you, protect your property and keep it on your person at all times," she said.