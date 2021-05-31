BREAKING: National Covid numbers released; 16% of cases are in Limerick

A FURTHER 378 confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being reported nationally by the Department of Health this Monday evening.

The daily number for Limerick is 59 which is 16% of the national total of 379. The figures are as of midnight, Sunday, May 29.

There are 35 patients with Covid in ICU; 98 in hospital. Yesterday, 99 were in hospital; 35 in ICU.

According to figures collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, there were 59 new cases across Limerick on Sunday, 53 on Saturday, 90 on Friday, 60 on Thursday, 61 on Wednesday and 59 on Tuesday.

Provisional data shows more than 680 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick in the two week period between May 16 and May 30. There were more than 60 cases in Clare and more than 30 in North Tipperary during the same period.

The department warns that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.