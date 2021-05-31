Woman arrested following burglary at a house in Limerick's Thomondgate area

Gardaí have confirmed they have arrested a woman in relation to a burglary at a house in Thomondgate, Limerick on May 24, 2021.

Shortly before 4.30pm a woman called to a house selling cards. A youth answered the door and left the woman unattended while he went to get an adult.

The woman then entered the house, into the sitting room and stole a handbag containing cash. The handbag was later recovered but the cash had been taken.

Following an investigation by Gardaí in Mayorstone Park a woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in the early hours of May 31, 2021. She is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Limerick Garda Division, Sergeant Ber Leetch said "If someone calls to your door offering you professional trade services or selling goods and you are worried they are not bona fide, tell the caller that you never deal with people who ‘cold call’ to your door. If you have a door chain, always apply it before answering the door and ensure your back door is also locked. Children should also be made aware that anyone they don’t know should not be left unattended at the front door.”