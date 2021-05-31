Over 200 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Limerick at weekend

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick topped 200 over the weekend.

There were 90 confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, with 53 more on Saturday and another 59 positives on Sunday. The total of 202 comes as the Mayor of Limerick called for people to adhere to public health advice (click here) and the Public Health department in the Mid-West have confirmed they are currently investigating 21 Covid-19 'situations' in workplaces in the Mid-West region.

The 'situations', they said this Monday morning, involve 31 cases and an estimated 82 close contacts. Public Health Mid-West covers Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Meanwhile, the walk-in centre at St Joseph's Health Campus, Mulgrave Street in Limerick city which was due to close yesterday (Sunday) will now remain open until Wednesday, June 2.

No appointment is needed and the free service is being led by the National Ambulance Service, with support from HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

The other test centre - at Ballysimon Road - also continues to operate.

(see here)