Four charged in relation to Limerick cannabis and cash seizure

Gardaí in Limerick have charged four persons, one female (aged in her 40s) and three males (aged in their late teens, 30s and 50s) in relation to the drugs seizure of cannabis herb worth €900,000 (subject to analysis) and cash of €45,000 that occurred in Limerick on Friday May 28, 2021. (See here)

They are due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning, Monday 31st May 2021 at 10.30am.

The remaining four persons, all males (aged 20s, 40s and 60s) were released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.