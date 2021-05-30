BREAKING: Covid case numbers released as number of patients in hospital rises

A FURTHER 374 confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being reported by the Department of Health this Sunday afternoon.

The figures are as of midnight, Saturday, May 29. The department warns that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

There are 35 patients with Covid in ICU; 99 in hospital. This is an increase on yesterday when it was 90 in hospital; 35 in ICU.

There is no county-by-county breakdown and the daily figures for Limerick for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are not expected to be known until tomorrow at the earliest.

According to figures collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, there were 60 new cases across the city and county on Thursday, 61 on Wednesday and 59 on Tuesday.