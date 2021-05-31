Limerick Weather: Monday May 31, 2021

Hazy sunshine for much of the county Limerick tomorrow. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19, a little cooler on coasts due to sea breezes. Light southerly, occasionally moderate winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

HEADLINE: Staying dry and warm for much of the country for the start of the week. Turning more unsettled from mid-week onwards.

MONDAY NIGHT: Generally dry across the country with clear spells. Continuing cloudy in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle skirting western coasts. Stating relatively mild overnight with lows of 10 to 13 degrees in light breezes.

TUESDAY: Warm again in many areas with temperatures up to 21 or 22 degrees inland, cooler at the coast. Cloudier in the west with showers through the afternoon and highs temperatures there of 14 to 16 degrees. Winds continuing mainly light to moderate southeasterly.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain over western coastal counties. Drier further east with clear spells. Overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

MIDWEEK: Uncertainty increases from the midweek period when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain. Current indications suggest outbreaks of rain will push in over the southern half of the country in the morning, spreading to all areas through the afternoon with a clearance moving into the south by the evening. Highest temperatures of 19 to 20 degrees in Ulster and Connacht, 15 and 17 degrees elsewhere.

The outlook for Thursday and beyond is for unsettled conditions with showers at times.