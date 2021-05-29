Number of Covid patients in hospital drops as latest daily figures are confirmed

THE number of patients with Covid-19 who are being treated in hospital has dropped to 90 with 35 in ICU, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It has also reported that as of midnight on Friday, it had been notified of an additional 464 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

The figures are subject to validation and may be amended following review once the HSE's IT system is restored following the recent cyber attack.

There is no county-by-county breakdown and the daily figures for Limerick for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will not be known until early next week.

According to figures collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, there were 60 new cases across the city and county on Thursday, 61 on Wednesday and 59 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins has called on people to refocus their efforts ahead of the re-opening of the hospitality sector over the next ten days saying members of the public "owe it to them".