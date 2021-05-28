Principal clarifies situation in relation to closure of Limerick school following Covid cases

THE principal of a Limerick secondary school says he was not recommended to close the facility by the HSE following confirmed cases of Covid-19, but opted to do so as“it was a very responsible action to take”.

Mike O’ Hara who is the principal of Scoil Pól in Kilfinane said he decided to close the school on Wednesday evening, two days before the scheduled end of year closure this Friday evening, after cases were confirmed among the student cohort. No staff are confirmed to have the virus.

“All schools (secondary schools) are closing tonight anyway - the end of the year is May 28. The government brought forward the closing date which is normally this day next week to facilitate the predictive grades. Every secondary school is closing this evening. I don’t think people are aware of that,” Mr O’Hara explained.

“We closed earlier than planned, on Wednesday evening, in response to Covid cases. There are cases locally and some students in the school, as far as I know, have Covid. But we weren’t closed by the HSE,” continued Mr O’Hara.

In relation to closing the entire school which has in the region of 400 students, Mr O’Hara said “we felt it was a very responsible action to take”.

When asked by the Leader if he was aware of the number of confirmed cases among the student population, Mr O’Hara said he didn’t know the exact number of cases, adding “all we are to do is respond to the HSE’s request for contact tracing which we have been cooperating with them fully on.

“It follows the normal guidelines,” he continued of that procedure. “Close contacts are determined relative to the seating plan. As per the advice, every teacher was required to have a seating plan so we referred to that and passed on the information to the HSE to help them out,” continued Mr O’Hara who wished all the students well.

Leaving Certificate students across the country are due to begin their written exams on June 9.

“With the help of God they will do well, and all will get back to normal,” said Mr O’Hara.

Earlier this Friday morning the Department of Public Health Mid-West confirmed it is investigating more than 10 Covid-19 outbreaks, involving more than 80 cases, in primary and secondary schools in the Mid-West. Read the full story here