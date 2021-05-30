Limerick cancer patient endorses clinical trial

A LIMERICK man is urging people to try clinical trials if they are offered them as he shares his story on how some trials have made a positive impact on his life.

Peter MacNamara is a retired Intel worker from Limerick City. He was unfortunately diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011 after a routine check-up.

Peter has undergone several treatments for the cancer, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, Peter’s PSA levels continued to rise.

“Initial shock gave way to the desire to fight the disease. It’s essential to balance treatment with quality-of-life issues. A person’s lifestyle will change and certain activities will no longer be possible. But other activities will be enhanced. It is important to have a positive mindset,” said Peter about his diagnosis.

Then, in June 2020, Peter was offered a place on a clinical trial of a drug called Pembrolizumab. Peter doesn’t know whether he is on the real drug or the placebo but his PSA levels have begun to reduce,

“As with any treatment, there are ups and downs, of course, but the way the trial is run is really good and I follow the results very carefully. The team ask every single detail of how I’m doing. I’m weighed, my blood pressure is taken, and there’s a battery of tests, which is quite reassuring really,” he explained.

As Peter spoke over the phone from a small room in Tallaght Hospital, he was optimistic about the clinical trial and hopes that his story can inspire others to not be afraid to take part in their own clinical trial if it arises.

“If other treatments are not having the desired effect, then I would encourage people to strongly consider any trials available. Be prepared for the discomfort associated with most treatments and accept that treatment is not a quick fix. You will need to allow time for the effects to become visible.”

There are currently 69 cancer trials enrolling in Ireland. If you would like to find out about a cancer trial that may be relevant to you, you can contact your GP or visit cancertrials.ie.