Limerick students' graduate showcase launches online for second year running

LIT’s Limerick School of Art & Design final year students are launching their graduate showcase online for the second year in a row.

RALLY the Limerick School of Art & Design Graduate Showcase of 2021 launches this Saturday, May 29 at 3pm on www.lsadgraduates.ie, with a series of documentaries depicting how this year’s graduates continued to create during the pandemic, and culminating with this year’s showcase going live at 4pm.

The concept of this year’s show 'RALLY' speaks to the students’ perseverance in rebounding, adapting and succeeding in a testing and adverse time. This has been an ongoing characteristic of the collective student spirit. The culmination is the online celebration of this cohesive community.

The renowned event, held on the Clare Street Campus annually, has attracted attention from across the globe for decades, but due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, the show will be held virtually for the second time, allowing global audiences to enjoy the work at any time over the coming weeks.

Over 250 students will graduate across 15 LSAD programmes from the Clare St Campus, Moylish Campus and Clonmel Campus.

LIT Dean of Limerick School of Art and Design and Director of Cultural Engagement Mike Fitzpatrick said, “I salute the LSAD graduates of 2021. These students are resilient and resourceful, they have overcome difficult circumstances to complete their work. This experience, I believe will stand to them in the future.

“They have had to become better communicators and reach through virtual means and methods to develop and convey their concepts and ideas. They have found the means to make work remotely and I confidently expect to see and hear more from these digital savvy graduates in the future. Tune in on Saturday to see the LSAD Showcase and view the films on the three Departments, Design, Fine Art and Education and Digital Arts and Media.”

President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane paid tribute to the creativity and perseverance of the LSAD class of 2021 and all those who helped make RALLY, the Limerick School of Art & Design Graduate Show of 2020 happen, - the academics, technicians, administrators, students union and support staff.

“We have just over 250 highly talented people leaving LSAD, LIT at this juncture. These are students who have rallied to create exceptional pieces of art during a global pandemic. They have been focused and committed to their work and guided by staff who have made sure their students were able to achieve their goals. They have succeeded in producing a collection of work they can be proud of, and which will be available for us all to enjoy from Saturday. I wish the graduates of 2021 every success as they move on from LSAD and look forward to seeing even more of their work into the future.”