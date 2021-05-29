Limerick company raising awareness for MLD illness

A LIMERICK based company has started a charity to fundraise for a two-year old Roscommon boy who suffers from the rare and incurable illness Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD).

VIOTAS is a smart grid technology company hoping to raise €150,000 for this boy and his family to give them the support they need.

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, that young Roscommon boy, Aidan, has, is an extremely rare illness. It is actually detectable at birth but as it’s so rare they don’t test for it in Ireland.

Aidan’s father, Seán Kenny, is working hard with another father whose child suffers from the same illness to have MLD added to the Newborn Screening Programme. Their proposal has gone through the Seanad and is awaiting a vote in the Dáil.

So far, the company has had a company wide 250,000 step challenge in which they raised €28,000 for Aidan. But as one employee of the company describes, “we still have a long way to go.”

They urge people to donate to the cause and if you would like to support Aidan and his family you can do so through his GoFundMe page called All for Aidan.