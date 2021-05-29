Limerick's Hunt Museum confirms re-opening date

THE Hunt Museum has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, June 1 with free admission for everyone for the first five days.

Booking your visit is essential to manage the ongoing Covid requirements. Self-guided tours are available or just pop in to see your favourite object. There is lots to see both indoors and outdoors

The Hunt holds one of Ireland’s greatest private collections of art and antiquities from the Neolithic period to the 20th century. It was donated by John and Gertrude Hunt to the people of Ireland. The diverse collection is housed in The Custom House, an 18th Century Palladian-style building.

Outside there is the courtyard with Da Horses Outside and the exciting new museum in a garden. It is funded by the public buying cobbles, benches and planters with a generous donation from the JP McManus Foundation.

There is also a community garden, sponsored by the Moran’s in memory of Sean Moran.

A sensory garden delivers a quiet contemplative area and some exotic planting inspired by three continents of South America, South East Asia and Europe, reflecting the museum object replicas that will be placed in the alcoves.

The first is Olmec Man produced by TY Students from Colaiste Chiarain and Ardscoil Mhuire and Michael McLaughlin of Monarú and LIT-LSAD.

Activities in the garden include garden chess and games; jazz on Fridays, theatre in a van, a Wild Geese Festival boules tournament and painting in the garden.

See the Hunt Museum's social media and website huntmuseum.com for more details.