Landmark award presented to Limerick pupils

SEVERAL Limerick students received the 100th ‘Investing in Children’ award after participating in a Buddy Reading Mentoring Programme supported by Tusla.

Six Transition Year students in Laurel Hill Coláiste teamed up with Tusla’s Prevention, Partnership and Family Support Department to mentor and support third class pupils in Our Lady of Lourdes National School with their reading.

Due to Covid-19, all the meetings were online once a week. However, when restrictions were lifted at Christmas time the groups met in person and exchanged gifts.

A teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Aideen Ryan, said that the programme has been a great success,

“The Buddy Reading Programme has been a hugely positive experience for all the pupils involved. It is without a doubt the highlight of their week. As well as a noticeable improvement in their reading, they have forged new relationships with the older pupils over the past few weeks. It has instilled a love of reading among the pupils, hopefully something that will always stay with them.”

The award ceremony took place in Our Lady of Lourdes of National School with only a small number of students and staff attending.

Commenting about the achievement, Kate Duggan, National Director of Services and Integration in Tusla, said: “This project is a wonderful example of how young people can participate and make an impact on their own lives and the lives of others. In particular, it shows how they took the challenges posed by Covid and came up with solutions. I am very impressed by what they have achieved, and am delighted to meet them today and present them with these awards.”