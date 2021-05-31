Trees chopped to make way for Limerick housing development

LIMERICK City and County Council chopped down nine trees to make way for housing units at Rossbrien Road.

The news came to light following a question by Independent councillor Elisa O’Donovan at this month’s metropolitan district meeting.

In a written reply, Seamus Hanrahan, the director of service in the capital investment directorate confirmed that of the nine trees that were chopped, six of these were considered to be “large over-mature Monterey cypress trees”.

Two were early mature small leaf limes, with one an early-mature sycamore.

The trees were identified following a tree survey and abrorist report, with only two trees kept ahead of the design development of 17 new housing units.

“The trees along this boundary were identified as having “outgrown their living space and are no longer appropriate for the location,” said Mr Hanrahan.

He added that many of the trees had suffered significant storm damage and stem loss, and had also been overpruned on the side of the road at Punch’s Cross, which has left them unbalanced.

“These trees are currently a hazard for the apartments and will be within falling distance of the new development, it is prudent arboricultural management to remove these trees and to plant site appropriate trees which would maintain cleaning and enhance the amenity and biodiversity of the site,” he added.