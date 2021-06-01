Dairy supplier set to expand presence in Limerick town after land sale is approved

A LIMERICK dairy supplier is to expand after councillors approved the sale of land at the Kilmallock Business Park.

At last month’s council meeting, members cleared the way for Dansko Foods to buy 2.32 acres at the industrial estate for €120,000.

The move will see the firm expand its footprint in the area.

Headquartered in Cork, Dansko Foods has two plants in Kilmallock – the other being in the town’s Sarsfield Street.

In business for more than 30 years, it employs 35 people and specialises in milk and cheese.