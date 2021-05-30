Limerick councillors urge Irish-African partnership

LIMERICK City and County Council are to push for Ireland to form a partnership with a country on the African continent.

At this month’s full council meeting, the metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely saw a motion unanimously passed urging the local authority to write to the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to ask him to explore the link.

Cllr Kiely said this could ultimately lead to Limerick developing its own sister city or twin city relationship in future.

“Twinning is something we as a city have had for a long time and has been hugely beneficial for both parties. So now we should extend this hand to others. As responsible and better global citizens it is the right thing to do. It would have mutual trade benefits, tourism benefits and would fit with sustainable development goals we hear about,” she said.

Her call came as Africa Day is celebrated in Limerick.

”It can also be used to promote Limerick and encourage integration in our communities. We are a multi-cultural land and this will be certainly make us visible in other countries across the world,” Cllr Kiely added.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Conor Sheehan, Labour, who said: “I want to pay tribute to the fantastic African community in Limerick particularly my colleague and party member Maurice Kikangala who did a lot of work with Jan O’Sullivan in relation to the setting up of an Africa-Ireland Chamber of Commerce.”

Also speaking in support were Cllrs Daniel Butler, Michael Sheahan, Kevin Sheahan and Jerome Scanlan and Cllr Azad Talukder.