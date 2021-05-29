No plans for further safety measures on busy Limerick road

LIMERICK City and County Council says it is not planning any safety measures for either the Bloodmill Road or Old Singland Road.

In a written response to a question from Fianna Fail member Catherine Slattery, Aidan Finn, engineer wrote: “Should an issue arise in the area, it will be assessed under the traffic management policy.”

Cllr Slattery had said that a new development of 140 homes on Bloodmill Road will increase the traffic in the area.

“It is hard enough as it is trying to get out on to the Childers Road in the mornings at present. What will it be like next year,” she asked.

The City East councillor warned both the Old Singland Road and the Bloodmill Road will be “gridlocked” with the extra traffic.

“I will be following up again on this matter as the current residents in the area are very worried about the extra traffic this new development will bring. The Old Singland Road will be gridlocked in the morning and already has eight housing estates branching off it. While housing is welcome across the city the council should be making sure that there are proper traffic management systems in place,” Cllr Slattery added.