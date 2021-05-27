University of Limerick crowned national champions thanks to projects on period poverty and inequality

THE University of Limerick has been crowned the winner of the Enactus Ireland National Competition thanks to its projects which tackled period poverty, education inequality and aimed to help small farmers in Africa.

The announcement was made this Thursday evening through a final event, which was produced by RTÉ and streamed via Enactus Ireland social media pages to family and friends and a wider audience of academic and business stakeholders.

The annual social enterprise competition, supported by founding sponsor KPMG, this year saw colleges from 10 Higher Education Institute’s (HEI) across the country compete for the title where the winning team - the University of Limerick - will go forward to represent Ireland at the Enactus World Cup this October.

One of the winning team’s projects, Anytime of the Month, sets out to alleviate the effects of period poverty in Ireland and tackles the stigma and lack of education around periods.

Another project was Moya Nua, which has developed agricultural seeding planters for smallholder farmers in Africa. The project utilises simplified agricultural technologies that are both ergonomic and environmentally friendly.

Set to be hosted virtually again this year, the Enactus World Cup will see 36 countries present their social innovation projects. The projects must align with the UN sustainable development goals and prove they can generate real social and environmental impacts.

To celebrate this year’s competition, Enactus Ireland set out to raise awareness about social enterprises and their impact on broader society, particularly during Covid-19. While Enactus primarily works with third-level projects, a significant number go on to become viable social enterprises that contribute substantially to their communities and local economies.

Enactus Ireland Chairman, Terence O’Rourke said, “On behalf of Enactus and the whole judging panel, I would like to congratulate the winning team from University of Limerick and wish them luck for the World Cup. The winning team displayed great entrepreneurial leadership, innovation and were able to clearly demonstrate the impact of this project on the community.”

“I would also like to congratulate all the participants, although there can only be one winner, the standard as ever was fantastic. Finally, I would like to thank all the supporters including KPMG, Bank of Ireland, Deem, Aer Lingus, Enterprise Ireland, Enterprise RentACar, KBC Bank, Unilever, Citi Foundation, ReThink Ireland, The Department of Rural and Community Development, The Dormant Accounts Fund, Standard Chartered Foundation, Coca Cola Thank You Fund, RTÉ and Chartered Accounts Ireland.”