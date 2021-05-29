New Limerick school moves closer as councillors agree land sale

THE new 1,000-student school in Mungret has taken a big leap forward after councillors agreed the €450,000 sale of the land.

Permission was granted for the school back in January by the local authority.

Now, Limerick City and County Council has proposed the disposal of its land at Dromdarrig to the Limerick-Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) who will be the new patrons.

Councillors formally rubber-stamped the sale at this month’s meeting.

Council will earn €450,000 from the sale of the 10-acre site.